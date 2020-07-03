All apartments in New Braunfels
1251 Old FM 306
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

1251 Old FM 306

1251 Old Fm 306 · No Longer Available
Location

1251 Old Fm 306, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1251 Old FM 306 Available 02/21/20 Gorgeous 3/2/2 Duplex Home! Just Minutes from Historic Gruene! - 3/2/2 Duplex Home! Just Minutes from Historic Gruene! This Home Comes with Tons of Amenities Including Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, Refrigerator, Ceiling Fans, Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, Wood-Look Tile Flooring/Carpet, Covered Patio, and Privacy Fenced In Backyard! CISD. 1 Pet Max, 45lbs Max. Large Dogs Need Owner's Approval. *Guadalupe Floorplan*

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE4153819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1251 Old FM 306 have any available units?
1251 Old FM 306 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1251 Old FM 306 have?
Some of 1251 Old FM 306's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1251 Old FM 306 currently offering any rent specials?
1251 Old FM 306 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1251 Old FM 306 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1251 Old FM 306 is pet friendly.
Does 1251 Old FM 306 offer parking?
No, 1251 Old FM 306 does not offer parking.
Does 1251 Old FM 306 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1251 Old FM 306 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1251 Old FM 306 have a pool?
No, 1251 Old FM 306 does not have a pool.
Does 1251 Old FM 306 have accessible units?
No, 1251 Old FM 306 does not have accessible units.
Does 1251 Old FM 306 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1251 Old FM 306 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1251 Old FM 306 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1251 Old FM 306 does not have units with air conditioning.

