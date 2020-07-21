1250 E Common Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Cute 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home on Common Street close to the loop and tons of placed to eat and shop. Open living room, nice sized kitchen and separate dinning room, split bedroom and a large back yard. Must see will not last long