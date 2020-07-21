Cute 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home on Common Street close to the loop and tons of placed to eat and shop. Open living room, nice sized kitchen and separate dinning room, split bedroom and a large back yard. Must see will not last long
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1250 E Common Street have any available units?
1250 E Common Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1250 E Common Street have?
Some of 1250 E Common Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 E Common Street currently offering any rent specials?
1250 E Common Street is not currently offering any rent specials.