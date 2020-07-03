All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated May 9 2020 at 8:25 AM

1231 Huisache Ave

1231 Huisache Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1231 Huisache Avenue, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Are you looking for a great deal in the New Braunfels area? You found one! This laid-back, peaceful community is a perfect retreat after a long day of work. Walk around the nice grounds, kick back in the clubhouse or invite people over for a BBQ. Interior features include an alarm system, W/D connections, walk-in closets, a microwave, ceiling fans, elevated ceilings and wood floors in select units. Schedule a tour today! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1231 Huisache Ave have any available units?
1231 Huisache Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1231 Huisache Ave have?
Some of 1231 Huisache Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1231 Huisache Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1231 Huisache Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 Huisache Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1231 Huisache Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 1231 Huisache Ave offer parking?
No, 1231 Huisache Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1231 Huisache Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1231 Huisache Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 Huisache Ave have a pool?
No, 1231 Huisache Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1231 Huisache Ave have accessible units?
No, 1231 Huisache Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 Huisache Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1231 Huisache Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1231 Huisache Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1231 Huisache Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

