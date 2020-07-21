Rent Calculator
Last updated September 12 2019 at 11:15 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1230 Sandhill Crane
1230 Sandhill Crane
·
No Longer Available
Location
1230 Sandhill Crane, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 BEDROOM HOME IN MOCKINGBIRD HEIGHTS. 2 LIVING ROOMS (ONW UPSTAIRS, ONE DOWN) MASTER BEDROOM & BATH DOWN STAIRS. KITCHEN IS OPEN TO DOWNSTAIRS LIVING ROOM, AND A SEPARATE DINING ROOM. NBISD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1230 Sandhill Crane have any available units?
1230 Sandhill Crane doesn't have any available units at this time.
New Braunfels, TX
.
What amenities does 1230 Sandhill Crane have?
Some of 1230 Sandhill Crane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 1230 Sandhill Crane currently offering any rent specials?
1230 Sandhill Crane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 Sandhill Crane pet-friendly?
No, 1230 Sandhill Crane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in New Braunfels
.
Does 1230 Sandhill Crane offer parking?
Yes, 1230 Sandhill Crane offers parking.
Does 1230 Sandhill Crane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1230 Sandhill Crane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 Sandhill Crane have a pool?
No, 1230 Sandhill Crane does not have a pool.
Does 1230 Sandhill Crane have accessible units?
No, 1230 Sandhill Crane does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 Sandhill Crane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1230 Sandhill Crane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1230 Sandhill Crane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1230 Sandhill Crane does not have units with air conditioning.
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's University
Texas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District