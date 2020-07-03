Single family rental recently built home in the beautiful City of New Braunfels. This home features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms, Stain Concrete Floors, Ceiling Fans, & Fridge. You will be close to IH35, Shopping and much more!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 123 ROSEDALE AVE have any available units?
123 ROSEDALE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
Is 123 ROSEDALE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
123 ROSEDALE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.