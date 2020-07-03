All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:11 PM

123 ROSEDALE AVE

123 Rosedale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

123 Rosedale Avenue, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

new construction
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction
Single family rental recently built home in the beautiful City of New Braunfels. This home features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms, Stain Concrete Floors, Ceiling Fans, & Fridge. You will be close to IH35, Shopping and much more!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 ROSEDALE AVE have any available units?
123 ROSEDALE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
Is 123 ROSEDALE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
123 ROSEDALE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 ROSEDALE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 123 ROSEDALE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 123 ROSEDALE AVE offer parking?
No, 123 ROSEDALE AVE does not offer parking.
Does 123 ROSEDALE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 ROSEDALE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 ROSEDALE AVE have a pool?
No, 123 ROSEDALE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 123 ROSEDALE AVE have accessible units?
No, 123 ROSEDALE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 123 ROSEDALE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 ROSEDALE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 ROSEDALE AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 ROSEDALE AVE does not have units with air conditioning.

