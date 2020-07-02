Rent Calculator
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
121 ROSEDALE AVE
Last updated April 22 2020 at 2:25 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
121 ROSEDALE AVE
121 Rosedale Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
121 Rosedale Avenue, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Amenities
new construction
garage
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful rental home in the New Bruanfles Area. This home features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms, Stain Concrete Floors, Ceiling Fans, & Fridge. You will be close to IH35, Shopping and much more!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 121 ROSEDALE AVE have any available units?
121 ROSEDALE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New Braunfels, TX
.
What amenities does 121 ROSEDALE AVE have?
Some of 121 ROSEDALE AVE's amenities include new construction, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 121 ROSEDALE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
121 ROSEDALE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 ROSEDALE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 121 ROSEDALE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New Braunfels
.
Does 121 ROSEDALE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 121 ROSEDALE AVE offers parking.
Does 121 ROSEDALE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 ROSEDALE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 ROSEDALE AVE have a pool?
No, 121 ROSEDALE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 121 ROSEDALE AVE have accessible units?
No, 121 ROSEDALE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 121 ROSEDALE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 ROSEDALE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 ROSEDALE AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 ROSEDALE AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
