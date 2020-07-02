All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 121 ROSEDALE AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
121 ROSEDALE AVE
Last updated April 22 2020 at 2:25 PM

121 ROSEDALE AVE

121 Rosedale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

121 Rosedale Avenue, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

new construction
garage
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful rental home in the New Bruanfles Area. This home features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms, Stain Concrete Floors, Ceiling Fans, & Fridge. You will be close to IH35, Shopping and much more!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 ROSEDALE AVE have any available units?
121 ROSEDALE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 121 ROSEDALE AVE have?
Some of 121 ROSEDALE AVE's amenities include new construction, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 ROSEDALE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
121 ROSEDALE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 ROSEDALE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 121 ROSEDALE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 121 ROSEDALE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 121 ROSEDALE AVE offers parking.
Does 121 ROSEDALE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 ROSEDALE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 ROSEDALE AVE have a pool?
No, 121 ROSEDALE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 121 ROSEDALE AVE have accessible units?
No, 121 ROSEDALE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 121 ROSEDALE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 ROSEDALE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 ROSEDALE AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 ROSEDALE AVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
La Sierra
520 FM 306
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Berkshire Creekside
677 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 BedroomsNew Braunfels Apartments with Parking
New Braunfels Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Braunfels Pet Friendly Places
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas