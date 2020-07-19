All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

1180 Creekside Orchard

1180 Creekside Orchard · No Longer Available
Location

1180 Creekside Orchard, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1180 Creekside Orchard Available 02/14/20 Charming 3/2/2 Duplex in Creekside Crossing! Live Minutes from Shopping and Entertainment! - Charming 3/2/2 Duplex in Creekside Crossing! Live Minutes from Shopping and Entertainment! Located in Comal ISD and Minutes to IH 35 and the Creekside Shopping Area. Tons of Upgrades: Granite Countertops in the Kitchen, Stainless Appliances, Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, Refrigerator, Breakfast Bar, High Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Double Vanity & Stand Up Shower in Master Bathroom, Wood-Look Tile/Carpet, Covered Patio, Xeriscaped Front Yard w/ Care Included, and Privacy Fenced Backyard! CISD. No Pets Please.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2076730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1180 Creekside Orchard have any available units?
1180 Creekside Orchard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1180 Creekside Orchard have?
Some of 1180 Creekside Orchard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1180 Creekside Orchard currently offering any rent specials?
1180 Creekside Orchard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1180 Creekside Orchard pet-friendly?
No, 1180 Creekside Orchard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 1180 Creekside Orchard offer parking?
No, 1180 Creekside Orchard does not offer parking.
Does 1180 Creekside Orchard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1180 Creekside Orchard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1180 Creekside Orchard have a pool?
No, 1180 Creekside Orchard does not have a pool.
Does 1180 Creekside Orchard have accessible units?
No, 1180 Creekside Orchard does not have accessible units.
Does 1180 Creekside Orchard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1180 Creekside Orchard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1180 Creekside Orchard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1180 Creekside Orchard does not have units with air conditioning.
