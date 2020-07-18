1163 Creekside Orchard - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

*** MOVE IN BONUS OF 1/2 OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT!***Newer duplex in the Creekside crossing development, 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom, many upgrades in this unit including granite counter tops, walk-in shower in the master bathroom, ceiling fans, upgraded carpet in the bedrooms! Close to shopping and IH-35 for an easy commute.Your furry friends are also welcome, please call or text 210-718-4687 to set up a viewing. Due to COVID-19 there will be no showings until tenant vacates property on 6/1/2020.