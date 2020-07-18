All apartments in New Braunfels
New Braunfels, TX
1163 Creekside Orchard - 1
1163 Creekside Orchard - 1

1163 Creekside Orchard · No Longer Available
Location

1163 Creekside Orchard, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
*** MOVE IN BONUS OF 1/2 OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT!***Newer duplex in the Creekside crossing development, 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom, many upgrades in this unit including granite counter tops, walk-in shower in the master bathroom, ceiling fans, upgraded carpet in the bedrooms! Close to shopping and IH-35 for an easy commute.Your furry friends are also welcome, please call or text 210-718-4687 to set up a viewing. Due to COVID-19 there will be no showings until tenant vacates property on 6/1/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1163 Creekside Orchard - 1 have any available units?
1163 Creekside Orchard - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1163 Creekside Orchard - 1 have?
Some of 1163 Creekside Orchard - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1163 Creekside Orchard - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1163 Creekside Orchard - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1163 Creekside Orchard - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1163 Creekside Orchard - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1163 Creekside Orchard - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1163 Creekside Orchard - 1 offers parking.
Does 1163 Creekside Orchard - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1163 Creekside Orchard - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1163 Creekside Orchard - 1 have a pool?
No, 1163 Creekside Orchard - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1163 Creekside Orchard - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1163 Creekside Orchard - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1163 Creekside Orchard - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1163 Creekside Orchard - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1163 Creekside Orchard - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1163 Creekside Orchard - 1 has units with air conditioning.
