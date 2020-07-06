All apartments in New Braunfels
1159 Creekside Orchard

1159 Creekside Orchard · No Longer Available
Location

1159 Creekside Orchard, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1159 Creekside Orchard Available 06/15/20 Gorgeous 3/2/2 Duplex Home Just Minutes Away From Creekside Shopping & Entertainment! - Gorgeous 3/2/2 Duplex Home Just Minutes Away From Creekside Shopping & Entertainment! Tons Of Amenities: Granite Countertops, Island Kitchen, Stainless Appliances, Built-In Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven Range, Open Floorplan, Walk-In Shower & Double Vanity In Master Bath, Wood-Look Tile Flooring with Carpet in All Bedrooms, High Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Patio, Xeriscaped Front Yard w/ Care Included, and Privacy Fenced In Backyard! CISD. 2 Pets Max, 50lbs Max. Dogs - Over 1 Year. Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE2217509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1159 Creekside Orchard have any available units?
1159 Creekside Orchard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1159 Creekside Orchard have?
Some of 1159 Creekside Orchard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1159 Creekside Orchard currently offering any rent specials?
1159 Creekside Orchard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1159 Creekside Orchard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1159 Creekside Orchard is pet friendly.
Does 1159 Creekside Orchard offer parking?
No, 1159 Creekside Orchard does not offer parking.
Does 1159 Creekside Orchard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1159 Creekside Orchard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1159 Creekside Orchard have a pool?
No, 1159 Creekside Orchard does not have a pool.
Does 1159 Creekside Orchard have accessible units?
No, 1159 Creekside Orchard does not have accessible units.
Does 1159 Creekside Orchard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1159 Creekside Orchard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1159 Creekside Orchard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1159 Creekside Orchard does not have units with air conditioning.

