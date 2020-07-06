Amenities

1159 Creekside Orchard Available 06/15/20 Gorgeous 3/2/2 Duplex Home Just Minutes Away From Creekside Shopping & Entertainment! - Gorgeous 3/2/2 Duplex Home Just Minutes Away From Creekside Shopping & Entertainment! Tons Of Amenities: Granite Countertops, Island Kitchen, Stainless Appliances, Built-In Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven Range, Open Floorplan, Walk-In Shower & Double Vanity In Master Bath, Wood-Look Tile Flooring with Carpet in All Bedrooms, High Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Patio, Xeriscaped Front Yard w/ Care Included, and Privacy Fenced In Backyard! CISD. 2 Pets Max, 50lbs Max. Dogs - Over 1 Year. Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter.



