Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM
1157 Misty Acres
1157 Misty Acres Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1157 Misty Acres Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Amenities
dogs allowed
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Duplex convenient to IH 35. Fresh paint inside, new stove, new carpet in master bedroom. ceramic tile in living area and kitchen.
(RLNE2726645)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1157 Misty Acres have any available units?
1157 Misty Acres doesn't have any available units at this time.
New Braunfels, TX
.
Is 1157 Misty Acres currently offering any rent specials?
1157 Misty Acres is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1157 Misty Acres pet-friendly?
Yes, 1157 Misty Acres is pet friendly.
Does 1157 Misty Acres offer parking?
No, 1157 Misty Acres does not offer parking.
Does 1157 Misty Acres have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1157 Misty Acres does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1157 Misty Acres have a pool?
No, 1157 Misty Acres does not have a pool.
Does 1157 Misty Acres have accessible units?
No, 1157 Misty Acres does not have accessible units.
Does 1157 Misty Acres have units with dishwashers?
No, 1157 Misty Acres does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1157 Misty Acres have units with air conditioning?
No, 1157 Misty Acres does not have units with air conditioning.
