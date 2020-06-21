Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly media room

1155 Creekside Orchard Available 07/15/20 Great 3/2/2 Duplex! Live Close to Creekside Shopping, Movie Theater, and Restaurants! - Great 3/2/2 Duplex! Live Close to Creekside Shopping, Movie Theater, and Restaurants! Tons of Upgrades: Granite Countertops in the Kitchen, Breakfast Bar, Pantry, Upscale Light & Plumbing Fixtures, High Ceilings, Open Floorplan, Walk In Shower/Double Vanity in Master Bath, Wood Look Tile/Carpet Flooring, Stainless Appliances (Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, and Stove/Oven Range), Ceiling Fans, Interior Washer/Dryer Connections, Patio, and Fenced in Backyard! CISD. 2 Pets Max, 50lbs Max. Dogs - Over 1 Year, Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



(RLNE2217623)