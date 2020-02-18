All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like
1137 Brown Rock.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
1137 Brown Rock
Last updated April 27 2020 at 9:27 PM

1137 Brown Rock

1137 Brown Rock Drive · (830) 625-8065 ext. 201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1137 Brown Rock Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1137 Brown Rock · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1328 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1137 Brown Rock Available 05/14/20 Wonderful 3/2.5/2 Duplex Home with Easy Access to IH 35! Close to Creekside Shopping & Entertainment! - Wonderful 3/2.5/2 Duplex Home with Easy Access to IH 35! Close to Creekside Shopping & Entertainment! This Home Features a Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, Breakfast Bar, Nice Tiled Kitchen Countertops, Pantry, Wood-Look Tile/Carpet Flooring, High Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Interior Washer/Dryer Connections, Back Patio, Sprinkler System, and Privacy Fenced Backyard! CISD. 2 Pets Max, 50lbs Max.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE2376968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1137 Brown Rock have any available units?
1137 Brown Rock has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1137 Brown Rock have?
Some of 1137 Brown Rock's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1137 Brown Rock currently offering any rent specials?
1137 Brown Rock isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1137 Brown Rock pet-friendly?
Yes, 1137 Brown Rock is pet friendly.
Does 1137 Brown Rock offer parking?
No, 1137 Brown Rock does not offer parking.
Does 1137 Brown Rock have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1137 Brown Rock does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1137 Brown Rock have a pool?
No, 1137 Brown Rock does not have a pool.
Does 1137 Brown Rock have accessible units?
No, 1137 Brown Rock does not have accessible units.
Does 1137 Brown Rock have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1137 Brown Rock has units with dishwashers.
Does 1137 Brown Rock have units with air conditioning?
No, 1137 Brown Rock does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
La Sierra
520 FM 306
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 BedroomsNew Braunfels Apartments with ParkingNew Braunfels Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Braunfels Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas