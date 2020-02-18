Amenities

1137 Brown Rock Available 05/14/20 Wonderful 3/2.5/2 Duplex Home with Easy Access to IH 35! Close to Creekside Shopping & Entertainment! - Wonderful 3/2.5/2 Duplex Home with Easy Access to IH 35! Close to Creekside Shopping & Entertainment! This Home Features a Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, Breakfast Bar, Nice Tiled Kitchen Countertops, Pantry, Wood-Look Tile/Carpet Flooring, High Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Interior Washer/Dryer Connections, Back Patio, Sprinkler System, and Privacy Fenced Backyard! CISD. 2 Pets Max, 50lbs Max.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



(RLNE2376968)