Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
1128 Brown Rock Drive
1128 Brown Rock Drive
1128 Brown Rock Drive
Location
1128 Brown Rock Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2-story duplex located in New Braunfels. Designer colors, decorative lighting, tiled kitchen countertops, 2 car front entry garage, landscaped, sprinklers and fenced back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1128 Brown Rock Drive have any available units?
1128 Brown Rock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
New Braunfels, TX
.
What amenities does 1128 Brown Rock Drive have?
Some of 1128 Brown Rock Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan.
Amenities section
.
Is 1128 Brown Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1128 Brown Rock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1128 Brown Rock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1128 Brown Rock Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in New Braunfels
.
Does 1128 Brown Rock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1128 Brown Rock Drive offers parking.
Does 1128 Brown Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1128 Brown Rock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1128 Brown Rock Drive have a pool?
No, 1128 Brown Rock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1128 Brown Rock Drive have accessible units?
No, 1128 Brown Rock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1128 Brown Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1128 Brown Rock Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1128 Brown Rock Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1128 Brown Rock Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
