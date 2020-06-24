All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated April 30 2020 at 8:45 AM

1081 Carolyn Cove

1081 Carolyn Cove · No Longer Available
Location

1081 Carolyn Cove, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic Single-Story Home! 3 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths. Open Floor Plan!! Granite Countertops, Appliances are included, Family and Dining room combo!! Master bathroom with dual sinks, Balcony or Covered Porch by Master bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1081 Carolyn Cove have any available units?
1081 Carolyn Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1081 Carolyn Cove have?
Some of 1081 Carolyn Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1081 Carolyn Cove currently offering any rent specials?
1081 Carolyn Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1081 Carolyn Cove pet-friendly?
No, 1081 Carolyn Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 1081 Carolyn Cove offer parking?
Yes, 1081 Carolyn Cove offers parking.
Does 1081 Carolyn Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1081 Carolyn Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1081 Carolyn Cove have a pool?
No, 1081 Carolyn Cove does not have a pool.
Does 1081 Carolyn Cove have accessible units?
No, 1081 Carolyn Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 1081 Carolyn Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1081 Carolyn Cove has units with dishwashers.
Does 1081 Carolyn Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 1081 Carolyn Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
