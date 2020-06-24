Fantastic Single-Story Home! 3 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths. Open Floor Plan!! Granite Countertops, Appliances are included, Family and Dining room combo!! Master bathroom with dual sinks, Balcony or Covered Porch by Master bedroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1081 Carolyn Cove have any available units?
1081 Carolyn Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1081 Carolyn Cove have?
Some of 1081 Carolyn Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1081 Carolyn Cove currently offering any rent specials?
1081 Carolyn Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.