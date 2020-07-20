Cute 2 bedroom home with a bonus room/office in River Tree Subdivision Two living areas, split bedrooms. In ground pool with pool service included in the rent. Subdivision has river access and a community pool as well. This is a must see
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1054 River Rock have any available units?
1054 River Rock doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1054 River Rock have?
Some of 1054 River Rock's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1054 River Rock currently offering any rent specials?
1054 River Rock is not currently offering any rent specials.