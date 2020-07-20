All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated May 2 2019 at 5:54 AM

1054 River Rock

1054 River Rock · No Longer Available
Location

1054 River Rock, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Cute 2 bedroom home with a bonus room/office in River Tree Subdivision Two living areas, split bedrooms. In ground pool with pool service included in the rent. Subdivision has river access and a community pool as well. This is a must see

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1054 River Rock have any available units?
1054 River Rock doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1054 River Rock have?
Some of 1054 River Rock's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1054 River Rock currently offering any rent specials?
1054 River Rock is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1054 River Rock pet-friendly?
No, 1054 River Rock is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 1054 River Rock offer parking?
Yes, 1054 River Rock offers parking.
Does 1054 River Rock have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1054 River Rock does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1054 River Rock have a pool?
Yes, 1054 River Rock has a pool.
Does 1054 River Rock have accessible units?
No, 1054 River Rock does not have accessible units.
Does 1054 River Rock have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1054 River Rock has units with dishwashers.
Does 1054 River Rock have units with air conditioning?
No, 1054 River Rock does not have units with air conditioning.
