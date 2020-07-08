Rent Calculator
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:11 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1036 Linde Ave
1036 Linde Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1036 Linde Street, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
1 bed, 1 bath remodeled unit with tile and wood flooring throughout, open floor plan, spacious bedrooms, and laundry facilities onsite. Easy access to dining, shopping and HWY 35.
(RLNE5730509)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1036 Linde Ave have any available units?
1036 Linde Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
New Braunfels, TX
.
What amenities does 1036 Linde Ave have?
Some of 1036 Linde Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1036 Linde Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1036 Linde Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1036 Linde Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1036 Linde Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1036 Linde Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1036 Linde Ave offers parking.
Does 1036 Linde Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1036 Linde Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1036 Linde Ave have a pool?
No, 1036 Linde Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1036 Linde Ave have accessible units?
No, 1036 Linde Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1036 Linde Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1036 Linde Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1036 Linde Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1036 Linde Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
