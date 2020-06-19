1036 Carolyn Cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Built in 2015

Duplex home has 1370 sq ft of living space. Beautiful intereior with granit countertops in Kitchen and baths, stained concrete throughout, coffered ceiling, charming light fixtures, and rounded corners. Laundry room separate room off kitchen hallway.

Range and Refrigerator included. Minutes from shopping, I-35, HWY 46, and Gruene. Fenced back and side yards with sprinkler system.

