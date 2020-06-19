All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

1036 Carolyn Cove

1036 Carolyn Cove · No Longer Available
Location

1036 Carolyn Cove, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Built in 2015
Duplex home has 1370 sq ft of living space. Beautiful interior with granite countertops in Kitchen and baths, stained concrete throughout, coffered ceiling, charming light fixtures, and rounded corners. Range and Refrigerator included. Minutes from shopping, I-35, HWY 46, and Gruene. Fenced back and side yards with sprinkler system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1036 Carolyn Cove have any available units?
1036 Carolyn Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1036 Carolyn Cove have?
Some of 1036 Carolyn Cove's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1036 Carolyn Cove currently offering any rent specials?
1036 Carolyn Cove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1036 Carolyn Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 1036 Carolyn Cove is pet friendly.
Does 1036 Carolyn Cove offer parking?
Yes, 1036 Carolyn Cove does offer parking.
Does 1036 Carolyn Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1036 Carolyn Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1036 Carolyn Cove have a pool?
No, 1036 Carolyn Cove does not have a pool.
Does 1036 Carolyn Cove have accessible units?
No, 1036 Carolyn Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 1036 Carolyn Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1036 Carolyn Cove has units with dishwashers.
Does 1036 Carolyn Cove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1036 Carolyn Cove has units with air conditioning.
