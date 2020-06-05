All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 1021 Carolyn Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
1021 Carolyn Cove
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:50 AM

1021 Carolyn Cove

1021 Carolyn Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1021 Carolyn Cove, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available in. July! Video-https://youtu.be/ifRFaKg0zkI
Stained concrete flooring throughout - high decorative ceilings - Contemporary cabinetry to compliment the granite counter-tops and stain-less steel appliances. Private backyard. Two car garage. Great Location! Apply at www.havenpointpm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 Carolyn Cove have any available units?
1021 Carolyn Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1021 Carolyn Cove have?
Some of 1021 Carolyn Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 Carolyn Cove currently offering any rent specials?
1021 Carolyn Cove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 Carolyn Cove pet-friendly?
No, 1021 Carolyn Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 1021 Carolyn Cove offer parking?
Yes, 1021 Carolyn Cove does offer parking.
Does 1021 Carolyn Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1021 Carolyn Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 Carolyn Cove have a pool?
No, 1021 Carolyn Cove does not have a pool.
Does 1021 Carolyn Cove have accessible units?
No, 1021 Carolyn Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 Carolyn Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1021 Carolyn Cove has units with dishwashers.
Does 1021 Carolyn Cove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1021 Carolyn Cove has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street
New Braunfels, TX 78130
La Sierra
520 FM 306
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Luxe at Creekside
677 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 Bedrooms
New Braunfels Apartments with ParkingNew Braunfels Dog Friendly Apartments
New Braunfels Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas