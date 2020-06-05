Available in. July! Video-https://youtu.be/ifRFaKg0zkI Stained concrete flooring throughout - high decorative ceilings - Contemporary cabinetry to compliment the granite counter-tops and stain-less steel appliances. Private backyard. Two car garage. Great Location! Apply at www.havenpointpm.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1021 Carolyn Cove have any available units?
1021 Carolyn Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1021 Carolyn Cove have?
Some of 1021 Carolyn Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 Carolyn Cove currently offering any rent specials?
1021 Carolyn Cove isn't currently offering any rent specials.