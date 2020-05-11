All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated March 19 2020 at 3:34 AM

1020 Misty Acres Drive - 1020

1020 Misty Acres Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1020 Misty Acres Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Very nice and clean 3 bedroom, 2.5 half bath duplex! One car garage! Fenced yard! Balcony! Very spacious rooms! Wood laminate and tile floors! Plenty of storage closets/space! Stainless steel appliances! Excellent layout!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Misty Acres Drive - 1020 have any available units?
1020 Misty Acres Drive - 1020 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1020 Misty Acres Drive - 1020 have?
Some of 1020 Misty Acres Drive - 1020's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Misty Acres Drive - 1020 currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Misty Acres Drive - 1020 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Misty Acres Drive - 1020 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1020 Misty Acres Drive - 1020 is pet friendly.
Does 1020 Misty Acres Drive - 1020 offer parking?
Yes, 1020 Misty Acres Drive - 1020 offers parking.
Does 1020 Misty Acres Drive - 1020 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 Misty Acres Drive - 1020 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Misty Acres Drive - 1020 have a pool?
No, 1020 Misty Acres Drive - 1020 does not have a pool.
Does 1020 Misty Acres Drive - 1020 have accessible units?
No, 1020 Misty Acres Drive - 1020 does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Misty Acres Drive - 1020 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 Misty Acres Drive - 1020 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1020 Misty Acres Drive - 1020 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1020 Misty Acres Drive - 1020 has units with air conditioning.

