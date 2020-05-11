Very nice and clean 3 bedroom, 2.5 half bath duplex! One car garage! Fenced yard! Balcony! Very spacious rooms! Wood laminate and tile floors! Plenty of storage closets/space! Stainless steel appliances! Excellent layout!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1020 Misty Acres Drive - 1020 have any available units?
1020 Misty Acres Drive - 1020 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1020 Misty Acres Drive - 1020 have?
Some of 1020 Misty Acres Drive - 1020's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Misty Acres Drive - 1020 currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Misty Acres Drive - 1020 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Misty Acres Drive - 1020 pet-friendly?
