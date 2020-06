Amenities

This wonderful home comes with Landa Estates private island privileges on the Comal River and is walking distance to Landa Park and Wurstfest. Wood floors, fireplace, ceiling fans, wood blinds and blackout shades. Gas central heat and all other appliances are electric. Fenced back yard. Highly sough after neighborhood in New Braunfels.