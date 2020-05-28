All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1020 Brown Rock Drive - 1

1020 Brown Rock Drive · (210) 240-3857
Location

1020 Brown Rock Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Luxury 3/2/2 Duplex, minutes from IH35 and downtown New Braunfels. WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED. Can be removed if you have your own. CISD Schools. High Ceilings, Island Kitchen, all kitchen appliances included, fenced back yard, concrete patio off back door, New flooring in bedrooms, non carpet main area. Pet friendly. Pets require approval. Size of unit is estimated.
UNIT FEATURES. Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Fenced yard, Garage parking, Heat - electric, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Pet Friendly (pets must be approved), Refrigerator, Walk-in closets.
Pictures are from previous. To be updated June 1.
Renters insurance suggested.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Brown Rock Drive - 1 have any available units?
1020 Brown Rock Drive - 1 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1020 Brown Rock Drive - 1 have?
Some of 1020 Brown Rock Drive - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Brown Rock Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Brown Rock Drive - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Brown Rock Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1020 Brown Rock Drive - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1020 Brown Rock Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1020 Brown Rock Drive - 1 does offer parking.
Does 1020 Brown Rock Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1020 Brown Rock Drive - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Brown Rock Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 1020 Brown Rock Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1020 Brown Rock Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1020 Brown Rock Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Brown Rock Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 Brown Rock Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1020 Brown Rock Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1020 Brown Rock Drive - 1 has units with air conditioning.
