Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
1013 Misty Acres
Last updated February 6 2020 at 11:15 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1013 Misty Acres
1013 Misty Acres Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1013 Misty Acres Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Duplex features a stucco exterior, built-in microwave, dishwasher, stained concrete floors & carpet, ceiling fans, deck and fenced-in backyard. Great location with easy access to I35.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1013 Misty Acres have any available units?
1013 Misty Acres doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New Braunfels, TX
.
What amenities does 1013 Misty Acres have?
Some of 1013 Misty Acres's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1013 Misty Acres currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Misty Acres is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 Misty Acres pet-friendly?
No, 1013 Misty Acres is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New Braunfels
.
Does 1013 Misty Acres offer parking?
Yes, 1013 Misty Acres offers parking.
Does 1013 Misty Acres have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 Misty Acres does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 Misty Acres have a pool?
No, 1013 Misty Acres does not have a pool.
Does 1013 Misty Acres have accessible units?
No, 1013 Misty Acres does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 Misty Acres have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1013 Misty Acres has units with dishwashers.
Does 1013 Misty Acres have units with air conditioning?
No, 1013 Misty Acres does not have units with air conditioning.
