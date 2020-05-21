All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 1008 Mission Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
1008 Mission Dr
Last updated March 2 2020 at 4:08 AM

1008 Mission Dr

1008 Mission Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1008 Mission Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Oaks

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
dog park
courtyard
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
pool
Welcome to Braunfels Haus! This 78 Unit Apartment complex has several remodeled units available for immediate occupancy! This 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath home is on the 2nd level and overlooks the complex pool. This complex has a Laundromat on site and a hair salon, as well as a few commercial spaces coming soon. Very close to Landa Park and other shopping, a dog park and easy access to highways. Apartments are set up courtyard style so that everyone can enjoy the parklike grounds and inground pool. Come See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 Mission Dr have any available units?
1008 Mission Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1008 Mission Dr have?
Some of 1008 Mission Dr's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 Mission Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1008 Mission Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 Mission Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1008 Mission Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1008 Mission Dr offer parking?
No, 1008 Mission Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1008 Mission Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 Mission Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 Mission Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1008 Mission Dr has a pool.
Does 1008 Mission Dr have accessible units?
No, 1008 Mission Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 Mission Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1008 Mission Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1008 Mission Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1008 Mission Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Landmark
144 Landa St
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 Bedrooms
New Braunfels Apartments with ParkingNew Braunfels Dog Friendly Apartments
New Braunfels Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas