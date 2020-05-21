1008 Mission Dr

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated pool dog park courtyard

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park pool

Welcome to Braunfels Haus! This 78 Unit Apartment complex has several remodeled units available for immediate occupancy! This 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath home is on the 2nd level and overlooks the complex pool. This complex has a Laundromat on site and a hair salon, as well as a few commercial spaces coming soon. Very close to Landa Park and other shopping, a dog park and easy access to highways. Apartments are set up courtyard style so that everyone can enjoy the parklike grounds and inground pool. Come See!