1008 Mission Dr

Amenities
Welcome to Braunfels Haus! This 78 Unit Apartment complex has several remodeled units available for immediate occupancy! This 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath home is on the 2nd level and overlooks the complex pool. This complex has a Laundromat on site and a hair salon, as well as a few commercial spaces coming soon. Very close to Landa Park and other shopping, a dog park and easy access to highways. Apartments are set up courtyard style so that everyone can enjoy the parklike grounds and inground pool. Come See!