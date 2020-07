Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill lobby online portal

Settle into the good life at Carriage House Apartments. Choose from 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Nederland, Texas, so you can decide how much space you need to live comfortably. Our convenient location puts you right where you want to be in Central Nederland, with plenty of great dining, shopping, and recreation opportunities just around the corner. Stop searching and start living. Call Carriage House Apartments home.