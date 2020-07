Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport clubhouse hot tub

Our friendly community is conveniently located in Houston, Texas just off of Clear Lake. We offer spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans equipped with all-electric kitchens, walk in closets, and nine foot ceilings. Enjoy maintenance free living with exceptional amenities including a two swimming pools, covered parking and no water bill. With outstanding management and staff, our residents are proud to call Bay House home. Call today to schedule a tour of our community!