Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Nassau Bay
Find more places like 351 Lakeside Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Nassau Bay, TX
/
351 Lakeside Lane
Last updated August 24 2019 at 10:58 PM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
351 Lakeside Lane
351 Lakeside Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Nassau Bay
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
351 Lakeside Lane, Nassau Bay, TX 77058
Nassau Bay
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
elevator
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
Leased, waiting for final paperwork. Highceiling and neutral colors. Lots of space. Must has good credit, non-smoker and Absolutely NO pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 351 Lakeside Lane have any available units?
351 Lakeside Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Nassau Bay, TX
.
What amenities does 351 Lakeside Lane have?
Some of 351 Lakeside Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 351 Lakeside Lane currently offering any rent specials?
351 Lakeside Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 Lakeside Lane pet-friendly?
No, 351 Lakeside Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Nassau Bay
.
Does 351 Lakeside Lane offer parking?
No, 351 Lakeside Lane does not offer parking.
Does 351 Lakeside Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 351 Lakeside Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 Lakeside Lane have a pool?
Yes, 351 Lakeside Lane has a pool.
Does 351 Lakeside Lane have accessible units?
No, 351 Lakeside Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 351 Lakeside Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 351 Lakeside Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 351 Lakeside Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 351 Lakeside Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Bay House
2041 San Sebastian Ct
Nassau Bay, TX 77058
Voyager at Space Center
18101 Point Lookout Dr
Nassau Bay, TX 77058
Similar Pages
Nassau Bay 1 Bedrooms
Nassau Bay 2 Bedrooms
Nassau Bay 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Nassau Bay Apartments with Balcony
Nassau Bay Apartments with Gym
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
Humble, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TX
Stafford, TX
Atascocita, TX
Webster, TX
Dayton, TX
Hitchcock, TX
Manvel, TX
Mont Belvieu, TX
Crosby, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
San Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine