2662 Sailboat Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage air conditioning

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath end unit on the water w/ garage & porte-cochere. Great open floorplan for entertaining family & friends. Cozy two-sided fireplace between living & formal dining rooms. Kitchen is open to dining, living & breakfast & features granite counters, custom cabinets, long breakfast bar. Extra room area with built-in desk. Master bedroom w/ access to private balcony overlooking the canal w/ 25' boat slip. Each bedroom has access to a full bath. Spacious wrap-around deck w/ built-in seating. All appliances included. A/C & ductwork replaced 03/2019.