All apartments in Nassau Bay
Find more places like 2662 Sailboat Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nassau Bay, TX
/
2662 Sailboat Drive
Last updated April 19 2019 at 5:36 AM

2662 Sailboat Drive

2662 Sailboat Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Nassau Bay
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2662 Sailboat Drive, Nassau Bay, TX 77058
Nassau Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath end unit on the water w/ garage & porte-cochere. Great open floorplan for entertaining family & friends. Cozy two-sided fireplace between living & formal dining rooms. Kitchen is open to dining, living & breakfast & features granite counters, custom cabinets, long breakfast bar. Extra room area with built-in desk. Master bedroom w/ access to private balcony overlooking the canal w/ 25' boat slip. Each bedroom has access to a full bath. Spacious wrap-around deck w/ built-in seating. All appliances included. A/C & ductwork replaced 03/2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2662 Sailboat Drive have any available units?
2662 Sailboat Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nassau Bay, TX.
What amenities does 2662 Sailboat Drive have?
Some of 2662 Sailboat Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2662 Sailboat Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2662 Sailboat Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2662 Sailboat Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2662 Sailboat Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nassau Bay.
Does 2662 Sailboat Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2662 Sailboat Drive offers parking.
Does 2662 Sailboat Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2662 Sailboat Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2662 Sailboat Drive have a pool?
No, 2662 Sailboat Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2662 Sailboat Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 2662 Sailboat Drive has accessible units.
Does 2662 Sailboat Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2662 Sailboat Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2662 Sailboat Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2662 Sailboat Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bay House
2041 San Sebastian Ct
Nassau Bay, TX 77058
Voyager at Space Center
18101 Point Lookout Dr
Nassau Bay, TX 77058

Similar Pages

Nassau Bay 1 BedroomsNassau Bay 2 Bedrooms
Nassau Bay 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNassau Bay Apartments with Balcony
Nassau Bay Apartments with Gym

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TX
Atascocita, TXWebster, TXDayton, TXHitchcock, TXManvel, TXMont Belvieu, TXCrosby, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine