Home
/
Nassau Bay, TX
/
18103 Point Lookout Drive
Last updated March 20 2019 at 4:58 AM

18103 Point Lookout Drive

18103 Point Lookout Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18103 Point Lookout Drive, Nassau Bay, TX 77058
Nassau Bay

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
yoga
Point Lookout Drive, Houston, TX 77058 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Titus King, GottaMoveNOW!, (855) 468-8266. Available from: 03/05/2019. No pets allowed. Features: Five-Star Comfort; Unsurpassed Quality; Great Location 29 Unique 1,2 & 3 Bedroom Plans, Dramatic 10ft Ceilings Resort Pool w/Sundeck, Cabanas & Heated Spa Great Room, Game Room, Wii, Billiards, iPod Docking Reflection Pond w/Outdoor Pit, Multiple Grilling Areas 24 Hr Fitness with Yoga & Pilates room Faux Wood Floors in Kitchen & Dining, Vertical Blinds Granite kitchen counters, 42" Cabinets, Whirlpool appl. Contemporary bath tile, Garden tubs*, Walk-in showers* Built-in desk*, Oversize patio/bal*, Double vanity sinks* Assigned parking garage, Convenient elevators (*some). Please contact for more details: (713) 730-9660 [ Published 20-Mar-19 / ID 2856825 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18103 Point Lookout Drive have any available units?
18103 Point Lookout Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nassau Bay, TX.
What amenities does 18103 Point Lookout Drive have?
Some of 18103 Point Lookout Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18103 Point Lookout Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18103 Point Lookout Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18103 Point Lookout Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18103 Point Lookout Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nassau Bay.
Does 18103 Point Lookout Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18103 Point Lookout Drive offers parking.
Does 18103 Point Lookout Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18103 Point Lookout Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18103 Point Lookout Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18103 Point Lookout Drive has a pool.
Does 18103 Point Lookout Drive have accessible units?
No, 18103 Point Lookout Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18103 Point Lookout Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18103 Point Lookout Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18103 Point Lookout Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18103 Point Lookout Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

