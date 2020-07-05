18103 Point Lookout Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub yoga

Point Lookout Drive, Houston, TX 77058 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Titus King, GottaMoveNOW!, (855) 468-8266. Available from: 03/05/2019. No pets allowed. Features: Five-Star Comfort; Unsurpassed Quality; Great Location 29 Unique 1,2 & 3 Bedroom Plans, Dramatic 10ft Ceilings Resort Pool w/Sundeck, Cabanas & Heated Spa Great Room, Game Room, Wii, Billiards, iPod Docking Reflection Pond w/Outdoor Pit, Multiple Grilling Areas 24 Hr Fitness with Yoga & Pilates room Faux Wood Floors in Kitchen & Dining, Vertical Blinds Granite kitchen counters, 42" Cabinets, Whirlpool appl. Contemporary bath tile, Garden tubs*, Walk-in showers* Built-in desk*, Oversize patio/bal*, Double vanity sinks* Assigned parking garage, Convenient elevators (*some). Please contact for more details: (713) 730-9660 [ Published 20-Mar-19 / ID 2856825 ]