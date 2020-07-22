All apartments in Nacogdoches
Find more places like Brick Maze.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nacogdoches, TX
/
Brick Maze
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:14 AM

Brick Maze

Open Now until 5:30pm
2805 North St · (936) 463-0266
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2805 North St, Nacogdoches, TX 75965

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit CS41 · Avail. Jul 28

$450

Studio · 1 Bath · 220 sqft

Unit 89 · Avail. now

$450

Studio · 1 Bath · 234 sqft

Unit 34 · Avail. now

$450

Studio · 1 Bath · 234 sqft

See 5+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit CS33 · Avail. Jul 28

$550

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 498 sqft

Unit CS5 · Avail. Jul 28

$550

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 498 sqft

Unit CS17 · Avail. Jul 28

$550

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 498 sqft

See 21+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit CS20 · Avail. Jul 28

$649

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 647 sqft

Unit 03 · Avail. Jul 28

$700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 941 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brick Maze.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
Brick Maze Apartments in Nacogdoches, TX brings you to the hub better living. Our thriving community is enhanced by endless local attractions and the ideal combination of personal, and community amenities. From ongoing feelings of at-home comfort, to a modern-city life there is something for everyone to enjoy. Our apartments are located at 2805 North St and provide you with continuous convenience. We offer studio, 1, and 2 bedroom apartments that are complete with everything that you need to feel right at home. Our community is highlighted by 2 onsite laundry facilities, 24 hour maintenance, covered bike parking, on-site laundry facilities, a picnic area, and much more. Enjoy being located 4 short blocks from SFA. At our pet-friendly apartments, you and your furry friend can jump into a lifestyle that is full of simplicity, and comfort. Come home to Brick Maze Apartments today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $150 admin
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 (non-refundable)
limit: 2 pets per apartment
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions do apply. See your community office for more details.
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brick Maze have any available units?
Brick Maze has 34 units available starting at $450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Brick Maze have?
Some of Brick Maze's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brick Maze currently offering any rent specials?
Brick Maze is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brick Maze pet-friendly?
Yes, Brick Maze is pet friendly.
Does Brick Maze offer parking?
Yes, Brick Maze offers parking.
Does Brick Maze have units with washers and dryers?
No, Brick Maze does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Brick Maze have a pool?
Yes, Brick Maze has a pool.
Does Brick Maze have accessible units?
Yes, Brick Maze has accessible units.
Does Brick Maze have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brick Maze has units with dishwashers.
Does Brick Maze have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Brick Maze has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Brick Maze?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, TXKilgore, TX
Lufkin, TX
Whitehouse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Kilgore College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity