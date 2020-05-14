All apartments in Nacogdoches
Find more places like 218 Parrott Drive - 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nacogdoches, TX
/
218 Parrott Drive - 5
Last updated May 14 2020 at 3:44 AM

218 Parrott Drive - 5

218 Parrott Drive · (936) 559-1120
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

218 Parrott Drive, Nacogdoches, TX 75965

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jun 30

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
new construction
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
new construction
For Lease--Nacogdoches (Behind Bottlecap Restaurant)
New Construction 2 bedroom/2 bathroom duplexes will feature: All kitchen appliance, Full size washer/dryer, Private parking,Fenced-in private backyard, covered back patio, and much more. Located within walking distance to restaurants and shopping. BUILT IN 2020
For Lease--Nacogdoches (Behind Bottlecap Restaurant)
New Construction 2 bedroom/2 bathroom duplexes will feature: All kitchen appliance, Full size washer/dryer, Private parking,Fenced-in private backyard, covered back patio, and much more. Located within walking distance to restaurants and shopping. BUILT IN 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Parrott Drive - 5 have any available units?
218 Parrott Drive - 5 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 218 Parrott Drive - 5 have?
Some of 218 Parrott Drive - 5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 Parrott Drive - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
218 Parrott Drive - 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Parrott Drive - 5 pet-friendly?
No, 218 Parrott Drive - 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nacogdoches.
Does 218 Parrott Drive - 5 offer parking?
Yes, 218 Parrott Drive - 5 does offer parking.
Does 218 Parrott Drive - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 218 Parrott Drive - 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Parrott Drive - 5 have a pool?
No, 218 Parrott Drive - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 218 Parrott Drive - 5 have accessible units?
No, 218 Parrott Drive - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Parrott Drive - 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 Parrott Drive - 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 218 Parrott Drive - 5 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 218 Parrott Drive - 5 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 218 Parrott Drive - 5?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kilgore, TXWhitehouse, TX
Lufkin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Stephen F Austin State University
Kilgore College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity