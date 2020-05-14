218 Parrott Drive - 5

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony new construction parking walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access new construction

For Lease--Nacogdoches (Behind Bottlecap Restaurant)

New Construction 2 bedroom/2 bathroom duplexes will feature: All kitchen appliance, Full size washer/dryer, Private parking,Fenced-in private backyard, covered back patio, and much more. Located within walking distance to restaurants and shopping. BUILT IN 2020

For Lease--Nacogdoches (Behind Bottlecap Restaurant)

New Construction 2 bedroom/2 bathroom duplexes will feature: All kitchen appliance, Full size washer/dryer, Private parking,Fenced-in private backyard, covered back patio, and much more. Located within walking distance to restaurants and shopping. BUILT IN 2020