218 Parrott Drive - 105.
Nacogdoches, TX
218 Parrott Drive - 105
Last updated July 8 2020 at 3:55 AM

218 Parrott Drive - 105

218 Parrott Drive · (936) 559-1120
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

218 Parrott Drive, Nacogdoches, TX 75965

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 864 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
new construction
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
new construction
For Lease--Nacogdoches (Behind Bottlecap Restaurant)
New Construction 2 bedroom/2 bathroom duplexes will feature: All kitchen appliance, Full size washer/dryer, Private parking,Fenced-in private backyard, covered back patio, and much more. Located within walking distance to restaurants and shopping. BUILT IN 2020
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 218 Parrott Drive - 105 have any available units?
218 Parrott Drive - 105 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 218 Parrott Drive - 105 have?
Some of 218 Parrott Drive - 105's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 Parrott Drive - 105 currently offering any rent specials?
218 Parrott Drive - 105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Parrott Drive - 105 pet-friendly?
No, 218 Parrott Drive - 105 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nacogdoches.
Does 218 Parrott Drive - 105 offer parking?
Yes, 218 Parrott Drive - 105 offers parking.
Does 218 Parrott Drive - 105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 218 Parrott Drive - 105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Parrott Drive - 105 have a pool?
No, 218 Parrott Drive - 105 does not have a pool.
Does 218 Parrott Drive - 105 have accessible units?
No, 218 Parrott Drive - 105 does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Parrott Drive - 105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 Parrott Drive - 105 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 218 Parrott Drive - 105 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 218 Parrott Drive - 105 has units with air conditioning.

