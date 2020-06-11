All apartments in Nacogdoches
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

2140 Pearl St Unit 202

2140 Pearl Street · (936) 559-1120
Location

2140 Pearl Street, Nacogdoches, TX 75965

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$950

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1375 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Great opportunity with this hard to find three (3) bedroom and three (3) bath condo. Unit has laminate wood flooring throughout most of downstairs, newly laid tile floors in the bathrooms, new carpeting in two (2) of the bedrooms and a fresh coat of paint on the interior. Unit comes with all appliances including a stack able washer and dryer, dishwasher, microwave, range and refrigerator.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

