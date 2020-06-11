2140 Pearl St Unit 202

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Great opportunity with this hard to find three (3) bedroom and three (3) bath condo. Unit has laminate wood flooring throughout most of downstairs, newly laid tile floors in the bathrooms, new carpeting in two (2) of the bedrooms and a fresh coat of paint on the interior. Unit comes with all appliances including a stack able washer and dryer, dishwasher, microwave, range and refrigerator.

