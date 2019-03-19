All apartments in Murphy
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

740 Bonnie Court

740 Bonnie Court · No Longer Available
Location

740 Bonnie Court, Murphy, TX 75094
Daniel Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Must see! Beautiful 4 bedroom home 3.5 bath on corner lot. Spacious family room and master bedroom with great view of the pool area. Master bath comes with separate shower and separate vanities. All appliances including fridge and W&D! $20 monthly HVAC filter program required. See Flyer in Supplements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 Bonnie Court have any available units?
740 Bonnie Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murphy, TX.
What amenities does 740 Bonnie Court have?
Some of 740 Bonnie Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 Bonnie Court currently offering any rent specials?
740 Bonnie Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 Bonnie Court pet-friendly?
No, 740 Bonnie Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murphy.
Does 740 Bonnie Court offer parking?
No, 740 Bonnie Court does not offer parking.
Does 740 Bonnie Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 740 Bonnie Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 Bonnie Court have a pool?
Yes, 740 Bonnie Court has a pool.
Does 740 Bonnie Court have accessible units?
No, 740 Bonnie Court does not have accessible units.
Does 740 Bonnie Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 740 Bonnie Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 740 Bonnie Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 740 Bonnie Court has units with air conditioning.

