740 Bonnie Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Must see! Beautiful 4 bedroom home 3.5 bath on corner lot. Spacious family room and master bedroom with great view of the pool area. Master bath comes with separate shower and separate vanities. All appliances including fridge and W&D! $20 monthly HVAC filter program required. See Flyer in Supplements.