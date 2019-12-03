Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Murphy
Find more places like 644 Laredo Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Murphy, TX
/
644 Laredo Drive
Last updated December 3 2019 at 1:12 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
644 Laredo Drive
644 Laredo Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
644 Laredo Drive, Murphy, TX 75094
The Gables at North Hill
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 644 Laredo Drive have any available units?
644 Laredo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Murphy, TX
.
What amenities does 644 Laredo Drive have?
Some of 644 Laredo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 644 Laredo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
644 Laredo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 644 Laredo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 644 Laredo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Murphy
.
Does 644 Laredo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 644 Laredo Drive offers parking.
Does 644 Laredo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 644 Laredo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 644 Laredo Drive have a pool?
No, 644 Laredo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 644 Laredo Drive have accessible units?
No, 644 Laredo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 644 Laredo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 644 Laredo Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 644 Laredo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 644 Laredo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Wylie, TX
Sachse, TX
Rowlett, TX
Princeton, TX
Fairview, TX
Rockwall, TX
Addison, TX
Fate, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Prosper, TX
The Colony, TX
Melissa, TX
Royse City, TX
Celina, TX
Forney, TX
Balch Springs, TX
Anna, TX
Little Elm, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District