Last updated December 3 2019 at 1:12 AM

644 Laredo Drive

644 Laredo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

644 Laredo Drive, Murphy, TX 75094
The Gables at North Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 644 Laredo Drive have any available units?
644 Laredo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murphy, TX.
What amenities does 644 Laredo Drive have?
Some of 644 Laredo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 644 Laredo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
644 Laredo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 644 Laredo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 644 Laredo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murphy.
Does 644 Laredo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 644 Laredo Drive offers parking.
Does 644 Laredo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 644 Laredo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 644 Laredo Drive have a pool?
No, 644 Laredo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 644 Laredo Drive have accessible units?
No, 644 Laredo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 644 Laredo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 644 Laredo Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 644 Laredo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 644 Laredo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

