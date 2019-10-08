Rent Calculator
Home
/
Murphy, TX
/
608 Comanche Trail
Last updated October 8 2019 at 10:59 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
608 Comanche Trail
608 Comanche Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
608 Comanche Trail, Murphy, TX 75094
The Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Nice a clean house in prime location of Murphy with Wylie ISD school. Open floor plan with large kitchen. large back yard with cover patio for BBQ.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 608 Comanche Trail have any available units?
608 Comanche Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Murphy, TX
.
What amenities does 608 Comanche Trail have?
Some of 608 Comanche Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 608 Comanche Trail currently offering any rent specials?
608 Comanche Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Comanche Trail pet-friendly?
No, 608 Comanche Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Murphy
.
Does 608 Comanche Trail offer parking?
Yes, 608 Comanche Trail offers parking.
Does 608 Comanche Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 Comanche Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Comanche Trail have a pool?
No, 608 Comanche Trail does not have a pool.
Does 608 Comanche Trail have accessible units?
No, 608 Comanche Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Comanche Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 Comanche Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 608 Comanche Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 608 Comanche Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
