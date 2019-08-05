Rent Calculator
All apartments in Murphy
Find more places like 538 Seminole Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Murphy, TX
/
538 Seminole Trail
Last updated August 5 2019 at 11:47 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
538 Seminole Trail
538 Seminole Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
538 Seminole Trail, Murphy, TX 75094
The Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 538 Seminole Trail have any available units?
538 Seminole Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Murphy, TX
.
What amenities does 538 Seminole Trail have?
Some of 538 Seminole Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 538 Seminole Trail currently offering any rent specials?
538 Seminole Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 538 Seminole Trail pet-friendly?
No, 538 Seminole Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Murphy
.
Does 538 Seminole Trail offer parking?
Yes, 538 Seminole Trail offers parking.
Does 538 Seminole Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 538 Seminole Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 538 Seminole Trail have a pool?
No, 538 Seminole Trail does not have a pool.
Does 538 Seminole Trail have accessible units?
No, 538 Seminole Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 538 Seminole Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 538 Seminole Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 538 Seminole Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 538 Seminole Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
