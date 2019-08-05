All apartments in Murphy
Last updated August 5 2019 at 11:47 PM

538 Seminole Trail

538 Seminole Trail · No Longer Available
Location

538 Seminole Trail, Murphy, TX 75094
The Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 538 Seminole Trail have any available units?
538 Seminole Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murphy, TX.
What amenities does 538 Seminole Trail have?
Some of 538 Seminole Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 538 Seminole Trail currently offering any rent specials?
538 Seminole Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 538 Seminole Trail pet-friendly?
No, 538 Seminole Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murphy.
Does 538 Seminole Trail offer parking?
Yes, 538 Seminole Trail offers parking.
Does 538 Seminole Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 538 Seminole Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 538 Seminole Trail have a pool?
No, 538 Seminole Trail does not have a pool.
Does 538 Seminole Trail have accessible units?
No, 538 Seminole Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 538 Seminole Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 538 Seminole Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 538 Seminole Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 538 Seminole Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

