All apartments in Murphy
Find more places like 534 Seminole Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Murphy, TX
/
534 Seminole Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

534 Seminole Trail

534 Seminole Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

534 Seminole Trail, Murphy, TX 75094
The Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Roomy kitchen with breakfast bar that opens out to family room with fireplace. Large master suite has garden tub, separate vanities and separate shower. Large backyard. New Carpet and Paint. Close to everything.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 534 Seminole Trail have any available units?
534 Seminole Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murphy, TX.
What amenities does 534 Seminole Trail have?
Some of 534 Seminole Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 534 Seminole Trail currently offering any rent specials?
534 Seminole Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 Seminole Trail pet-friendly?
No, 534 Seminole Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murphy.
Does 534 Seminole Trail offer parking?
Yes, 534 Seminole Trail offers parking.
Does 534 Seminole Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 534 Seminole Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 Seminole Trail have a pool?
No, 534 Seminole Trail does not have a pool.
Does 534 Seminole Trail have accessible units?
No, 534 Seminole Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 534 Seminole Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 534 Seminole Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 534 Seminole Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 534 Seminole Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWylie, TXSachse, TXRowlett, TXPrinceton, TXFairview, TXRockwall, TX
Addison, TXFate, TXFarmers Branch, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXMelissa, TXRoyse City, TXCelina, TXForney, TXBalch Springs, TXAnna, TXLittle Elm, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District