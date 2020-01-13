All apartments in Murphy
Murphy, TX
529 Laredo Drive
529 Laredo Drive

529 Laredo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

529 Laredo Drive, Murphy, TX 75094
The Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful house located in front of the park, open view, nice neighborhood. Cleaned and ready to move in. Wylie school. Wood laminate and tile floors. Rear - swing garage. Please no pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 Laredo Drive have any available units?
529 Laredo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murphy, TX.
What amenities does 529 Laredo Drive have?
Some of 529 Laredo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 Laredo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
529 Laredo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 Laredo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 529 Laredo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murphy.
Does 529 Laredo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 529 Laredo Drive offers parking.
Does 529 Laredo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 529 Laredo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 Laredo Drive have a pool?
No, 529 Laredo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 529 Laredo Drive have accessible units?
No, 529 Laredo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 529 Laredo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 529 Laredo Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 529 Laredo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 529 Laredo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

