Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Murphy
Find more places like 480 Prairie Hill Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Murphy, TX
/
480 Prairie Hill Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
480 Prairie Hill Lane
480 Prairie Hill Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
480 Prairie Hill Lane, Murphy, TX 75094
Glen Ridge Estates
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
Come see this beautiful Well Maintained original owner home. Corner Lot Large back Yard Split Bedrooms Island in Kitchen. Community Pool, Play ground with Half court Basket ball in the community.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 480 Prairie Hill Lane have any available units?
480 Prairie Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Murphy, TX
.
What amenities does 480 Prairie Hill Lane have?
Some of 480 Prairie Hill Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 480 Prairie Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
480 Prairie Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 480 Prairie Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 480 Prairie Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Murphy
.
Does 480 Prairie Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 480 Prairie Hill Lane offers parking.
Does 480 Prairie Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 480 Prairie Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 480 Prairie Hill Lane have a pool?
Yes, 480 Prairie Hill Lane has a pool.
Does 480 Prairie Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 480 Prairie Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 480 Prairie Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 480 Prairie Hill Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 480 Prairie Hill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 480 Prairie Hill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Wylie, TX
Sachse, TX
Rowlett, TX
Princeton, TX
Fairview, TX
Rockwall, TX
Addison, TX
Fate, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Prosper, TX
The Colony, TX
Melissa, TX
Royse City, TX
Celina, TX
Forney, TX
Balch Springs, TX
Anna, TX
Little Elm, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District