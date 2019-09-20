474 Lakefield Drive

Amenities
Lovely spacious two story home * 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage * Large backyard great for play & entertaining * Open floorplan with 2 large Living areas & dining downstairs, art niches, bay window, & cozy floor-to- ceiling brick fireplace * Kitchen has granite counters, large island, SS appliances, & gas cooktop. * Refrigerator, washer, dryer, & (low noise) dishwasher included * All bedrooms are upstairs * Master bedroom has separate garden tub, shower, & separate vanities * Laundry chute to Utility room * Separate kitchen garden for gardening enthusiasts * Community pool to cool down on the hot days ahead * Walking distance to Elementary school & Mustang Park *