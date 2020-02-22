All apartments in Murphy
Find more places like
429 Oakhurst Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Murphy, TX
/
429 Oakhurst Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

429 Oakhurst Drive

429 Oakhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

429 Oakhurst Drive, Murphy, TX 75094
Glen Ridge Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nice ranch style home in Glen Ridge Estates subdivision. Recent paint. Large master bedroom with huge bathroom. Secondary rooms have large closets. New luxury vinyl planks throughout. Ceiling fans throughout. Big backyard & patio for cooking and enjoying the outdoors! Exemplary schools and parks close by. Pets will be on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Similar Listings

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 429 Oakhurst Drive have any available units?
429 Oakhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murphy, TX.
What amenities does 429 Oakhurst Drive have?
Some of 429 Oakhurst Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 Oakhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
429 Oakhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 Oakhurst Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 429 Oakhurst Drive is pet friendly.
Does 429 Oakhurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 429 Oakhurst Drive offers parking.
Does 429 Oakhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 429 Oakhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 Oakhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 429 Oakhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 429 Oakhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 429 Oakhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 429 Oakhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 429 Oakhurst Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 429 Oakhurst Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 429 Oakhurst Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWylie, TXSachse, TXRowlett, TXPrinceton, TXFairview, TXRockwall, TXAddison, TXFate, TXFarmers Branch, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXMelissa, TXRoyse City, TXCelina, TXForney, TXBalch Springs, TXAnna, TXLittle Elm, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District