429 Oakhurst Drive.

Nice ranch style home in Glen Ridge Estates subdivision. Recent paint. Large master bedroom with huge bathroom. Secondary rooms have large closets. New luxury vinyl planks throughout. Ceiling fans throughout. Big backyard & patio for cooking and enjoying the outdoors! Exemplary schools and parks close by. Pets will be on a case by case basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
