429 Oakhurst Drive.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Nice ranch style home in Glen Ridge Estates subdivision. Recent paint. Large master bedroom with huge bathroom. Secondary rooms have large closets. New luxury vinyl planks throughout. Ceiling fans throughout. Big backyard & patio for cooking and enjoying the outdoors! Exemplary schools and parks close by. Pets will be on a case by case basis.