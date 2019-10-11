343 Montana Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage guest suite

Spectacular ONE-STORY DR Horton 4 bedroom, 3 bath home. Open interior with neutral colors, high ceilings, & lots of light. Entry leads to the formal living & dining, & spacious family room with fireplace & wall of windows. Spacious kitchen features an island, GAS COOKTOP, lots of cabinets, large pantry, & breakfast bar. Excellent popular floorplan has a secluded master suite, 2 secondary bedrooms with with jack & jill bath, + a 4th BR & full bath separated - great guest suite. Master has BAY WINDOWS, dual sinks, garden tub & separate shower, walk-in closet. Lovely backyard with covered patio and huge grass play area. Wonderful neighborhood jogging trails, community pool, & playground!