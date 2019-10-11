All apartments in Murphy
343 Montana Trail

343 Montana Trail · No Longer Available
Location

343 Montana Trail, Murphy, TX 75094
The Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest suite
Spectacular ONE-STORY DR Horton 4 bedroom, 3 bath home. Open interior with neutral colors, high ceilings, & lots of light. Entry leads to the formal living & dining, & spacious family room with fireplace & wall of windows. Spacious kitchen features an island, GAS COOKTOP, lots of cabinets, large pantry, & breakfast bar. Excellent popular floorplan has a secluded master suite, 2 secondary bedrooms with with jack & jill bath, + a 4th BR & full bath separated - great guest suite. Master has BAY WINDOWS, dual sinks, garden tub & separate shower, walk-in closet. Lovely backyard with covered patio and huge grass play area. Wonderful neighborhood jogging trails, community pool, & playground!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 343 Montana Trail have any available units?
343 Montana Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murphy, TX.
What amenities does 343 Montana Trail have?
Some of 343 Montana Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 343 Montana Trail currently offering any rent specials?
343 Montana Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 343 Montana Trail pet-friendly?
No, 343 Montana Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murphy.
Does 343 Montana Trail offer parking?
Yes, 343 Montana Trail offers parking.
Does 343 Montana Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 343 Montana Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 343 Montana Trail have a pool?
Yes, 343 Montana Trail has a pool.
Does 343 Montana Trail have accessible units?
No, 343 Montana Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 343 Montana Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 343 Montana Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 343 Montana Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 343 Montana Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

