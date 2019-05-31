Rent Calculator
Last updated May 31 2019 at 9:59 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
340 Thomas Drive
340 Thomas Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
340 Thomas Drive, Murphy, TX 75094
Windy Hill Farms
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 4 bedroom 3 bath 2 car garage home in Murphy. Good layout. Corner lot. Well kept.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 340 Thomas Drive have any available units?
340 Thomas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Murphy, TX
.
What amenities does 340 Thomas Drive have?
Some of 340 Thomas Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 340 Thomas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
340 Thomas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 Thomas Drive pet-friendly?
No, 340 Thomas Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Murphy
.
Does 340 Thomas Drive offer parking?
Yes, 340 Thomas Drive offers parking.
Does 340 Thomas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 Thomas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 Thomas Drive have a pool?
No, 340 Thomas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 340 Thomas Drive have accessible units?
No, 340 Thomas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 340 Thomas Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 340 Thomas Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 340 Thomas Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 340 Thomas Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
