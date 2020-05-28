Well maintained spacious house in a desired community. Vaulted ceiling with open floor. Great space for family activities and entertainment. Island kitchen with plenty of storage space. Brand new Floor in major area. Convenient location with easy access to everywhere. Won't last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 310 Greenfield Drive have any available units?
310 Greenfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murphy, TX.
What amenities does 310 Greenfield Drive have?
Some of 310 Greenfield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Greenfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
310 Greenfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.