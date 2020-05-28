All apartments in Murphy
310 Greenfield Drive
310 Greenfield Drive

310 Greenfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

310 Greenfield Drive, Murphy, TX 75094
Hunter's Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained spacious house in a desired community. Vaulted ceiling with open floor. Great space for family activities and entertainment. Island kitchen with plenty of storage space. Brand new Floor in major area. Convenient location with easy access to everywhere. Won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Greenfield Drive have any available units?
310 Greenfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murphy, TX.
What amenities does 310 Greenfield Drive have?
Some of 310 Greenfield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Greenfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
310 Greenfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Greenfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 310 Greenfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murphy.
Does 310 Greenfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 310 Greenfield Drive offers parking.
Does 310 Greenfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 Greenfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Greenfield Drive have a pool?
No, 310 Greenfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 310 Greenfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 310 Greenfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Greenfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 Greenfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 310 Greenfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 Greenfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

