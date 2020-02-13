All apartments in Murphy
Last updated February 13 2020 at 2:46 PM

138 Briar Oak Drive

138 Briar Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

138 Briar Oak Drive, Murphy, TX 75094
The Timbers

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious, open floor 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house! Kitchen is beautifully equipped with granite, stainless steel appliances,breakfast bar, ceramic tile floors & warm wood cabinetry all overlook the living room. Living space is centered around fireplace with wood mantle & great view of the backyard with covered patio. Front of the home has 3 bedrooms & guest bath with granite, tiled shower. The master is an oasis tucked away for privacy with granite counters, separate shower, garden tub & walk-in-closet and backyard views! Large covered patio & board on board fence is a great space for entertain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 Briar Oak Drive have any available units?
138 Briar Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murphy, TX.
What amenities does 138 Briar Oak Drive have?
Some of 138 Briar Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 Briar Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
138 Briar Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 Briar Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 138 Briar Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murphy.
Does 138 Briar Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 138 Briar Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 138 Briar Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 Briar Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 Briar Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 138 Briar Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 138 Briar Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 138 Briar Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 138 Briar Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 138 Briar Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 138 Briar Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 138 Briar Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

