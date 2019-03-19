Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Murphy
Find more places like 135 Edgemere Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Murphy, TX
/
135 Edgemere Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
135 Edgemere Court
135 Edgemere Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
135 Edgemere Court, Murphy, TX 75094
Glen Ridge Estates
Amenities
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 135 Edgemere Court have any available units?
135 Edgemere Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Murphy, TX
.
Is 135 Edgemere Court currently offering any rent specials?
135 Edgemere Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Edgemere Court pet-friendly?
No, 135 Edgemere Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Murphy
.
Does 135 Edgemere Court offer parking?
Yes, 135 Edgemere Court offers parking.
Does 135 Edgemere Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Edgemere Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Edgemere Court have a pool?
No, 135 Edgemere Court does not have a pool.
Does 135 Edgemere Court have accessible units?
No, 135 Edgemere Court does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Edgemere Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 Edgemere Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Edgemere Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 Edgemere Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Wylie, TX
Sachse, TX
Rowlett, TX
Princeton, TX
Fairview, TX
Rockwall, TX
Addison, TX
Fate, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Prosper, TX
The Colony, TX
Melissa, TX
Royse City, TX
Celina, TX
Forney, TX
Balch Springs, TX
Anna, TX
Little Elm, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District