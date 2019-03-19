1206 Crestwick Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Sought-after Rolling Ridge community in Plano ISD! Full of natural light with extensive walls of windows to enjoy pool views! Hardwoods, fresh paint, vaulted ceilings, and 3 car garage! Open floorplan with spacious family room and kitchen. The kitchen features SS appliances, center island, double ovens, gas cooktop, built-in desk, and plenty of storage! First level master with tray ceiling and new carpet; split vanities, corner jetted tub, and walk-in closet. Versatile upstairs game room and 4 additional bedrooms; all new carpet on the second level. Backyard retreat complete with pool and waterfall, raised spa, and outdoor kitchen! Nearby neighborhood walking path leads to the park and pond around the corner!