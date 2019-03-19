All apartments in Murphy
1206 Crestwick Drive
1206 Crestwick Drive

1206 Crestwick Dr · No Longer Available
1206 Crestwick Dr, Murphy, TX 75094
Rolling Ridge Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Sought-after Rolling Ridge community in Plano ISD! Full of natural light with extensive walls of windows to enjoy pool views! Hardwoods, fresh paint, vaulted ceilings, and 3 car garage! Open floorplan with spacious family room and kitchen. The kitchen features SS appliances, center island, double ovens, gas cooktop, built-in desk, and plenty of storage! First level master with tray ceiling and new carpet; split vanities, corner jetted tub, and walk-in closet. Versatile upstairs game room and 4 additional bedrooms; all new carpet on the second level. Backyard retreat complete with pool and waterfall, raised spa, and outdoor kitchen! Nearby neighborhood walking path leads to the park and pond around the corner!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 Crestwick Drive have any available units?
1206 Crestwick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murphy, TX.
What amenities does 1206 Crestwick Drive have?
Some of 1206 Crestwick Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 Crestwick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1206 Crestwick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 Crestwick Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1206 Crestwick Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murphy.
Does 1206 Crestwick Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1206 Crestwick Drive offers parking.
Does 1206 Crestwick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1206 Crestwick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 Crestwick Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1206 Crestwick Drive has a pool.
Does 1206 Crestwick Drive have accessible units?
No, 1206 Crestwick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 Crestwick Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1206 Crestwick Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1206 Crestwick Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1206 Crestwick Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

