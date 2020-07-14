All apartments in Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant, TX
Cypress Creek
Cypress Creek

225 Tennison Road · (430) 205-3569
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

225 Tennison Road, Mount Pleasant, TX 75455

Price and availability

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cypress Creek.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
ice maker
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
pool
accessible
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
clubhouse
fire pit
playground
volleyball court
Apartments in Mount Pleasant, TX have a new standard. Come home to quiet comfortable apartment home living and generous amenities at Cypress Creek Apartment Homes in Mount Pleasant, TX. Our gated apartment community offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes for rent in welcoming floor plans with roomy walk-in closets, oversize patios, ceiling fans, and full size laundry connections.

(RLNE5147771)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40/Single application
Deposit: $200/One Bedroom; $300/Two Bedroom; $400/Three Bedroom
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Additional: Trash: $11; Pest Control: $5; Asset Protect: $12
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300 (non-refundable)
rent: $15
restrictions: Weight Limit: 35lbs.
Parking Details: Covered Parking: $35.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cypress Creek have any available units?
Cypress Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Pleasant, TX.
What amenities does Cypress Creek have?
Some of Cypress Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cypress Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Cypress Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cypress Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Cypress Creek is pet friendly.
Does Cypress Creek offer parking?
Yes, Cypress Creek offers parking.
Does Cypress Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cypress Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cypress Creek have a pool?
Yes, Cypress Creek has a pool.
Does Cypress Creek have accessible units?
Yes, Cypress Creek has accessible units.
Does Cypress Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cypress Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does Cypress Creek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cypress Creek has units with air conditioning.
