Morgan's Point Resort, TX
3217 Purple Sage Dr
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:29 AM

3217 Purple Sage Dr

3217 Purple Sage Dr · (254) 935-2392
Location

3217 Purple Sage Dr, Morgan's Point Resort, TX 76513

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2301 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home available!
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home
-with extra room for Office/Formal Dining
-Owner Provides Landscaping
Amenities include:
- Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Granite Counter Tops, Patio, Ceramic Tile and Fenced Yard with Sprinkler System.

Sorry, no pets allowed. Available for move in: 8/04/2020!

This property is ready to welcome your family and be your next home! Submit your application online now on our website. The last picture shows our contact info.

RSPM20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3217 Purple Sage Dr have any available units?
3217 Purple Sage Dr has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3217 Purple Sage Dr have?
Some of 3217 Purple Sage Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3217 Purple Sage Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3217 Purple Sage Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3217 Purple Sage Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3217 Purple Sage Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morgan's Point Resort.
Does 3217 Purple Sage Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3217 Purple Sage Dr does offer parking.
Does 3217 Purple Sage Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3217 Purple Sage Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3217 Purple Sage Dr have a pool?
No, 3217 Purple Sage Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3217 Purple Sage Dr have accessible units?
No, 3217 Purple Sage Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3217 Purple Sage Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3217 Purple Sage Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3217 Purple Sage Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3217 Purple Sage Dr has units with air conditioning.
