All apartments in Montgomery County
Find more places like 911 McDaniel Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery County, TX
/
911 McDaniel Drive
Last updated June 20 2020 at 6:50 PM

911 McDaniel Drive

911 Mcdaniel Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

911 Mcdaniel Drive, Montgomery County, TX 77354
Westwood North

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 McDaniel Drive have any available units?
911 McDaniel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
Is 911 McDaniel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
911 McDaniel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 McDaniel Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 911 McDaniel Drive is pet friendly.
Does 911 McDaniel Drive offer parking?
No, 911 McDaniel Drive does not offer parking.
Does 911 McDaniel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 911 McDaniel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 McDaniel Drive have a pool?
No, 911 McDaniel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 911 McDaniel Drive have accessible units?
No, 911 McDaniel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 911 McDaniel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 911 McDaniel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 911 McDaniel Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 911 McDaniel Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Landings of Conroe
1840 Longmire Rd
Conroe, TX 77304
Camden Spring Creek
301 Pruitt Rd
Spring, TX 77380
Abbey at Conroe
231 Interstate 45 N
Conroe, TX 77304
The Millennium Six Pines
10200 Six Pines Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Kingwood Glen
200 Northpines Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Autumn Wood
2021 Plantation Dr
Conroe, TX 77301
Two Lakes Edge
2000 Hughes Landing Boulevard
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Montfair at the Woodlands
10851 E Montfair Blvd
The Woodlands, TX 77382

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXBryan, TX
Galveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXHuntsville, TXTomball, TXAtascocita, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXJersey Village, TX
Channelview, TXMont Belvieu, TXHempstead, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXDeer Park, TXBellaire, TXLa Porte, TXSealy, TXPecan Grove, TXRichmond, TXBellville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch